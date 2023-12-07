Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Vilardi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Vilardi has averaged 14:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Vilardi has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

Vilardi has recorded a point twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Vilardi has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Vilardi has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 6 Games 3 2 Points 2 0 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

