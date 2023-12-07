Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Samberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Samberg has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Samberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.