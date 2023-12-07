The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Samberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

