Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Dylan DeMelo a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.
- DeMelo's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-3
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
