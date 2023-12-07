Cole Perfetti will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche play at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Looking to bet on Perfetti's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Cole Perfetti vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Perfetti has averaged 14:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Perfetti has a goal in nine of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perfetti has recorded a point in a game 16 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 2 18 Points 5 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

