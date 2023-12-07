When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.