Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights
- Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
