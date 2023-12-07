The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2), winners of five straight home games, host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

The Jets are 7-3-0 in the past 10 games, totaling 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). They have allowed 18 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.

Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-160)

Avalanche (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 14-8-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Jets scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Winnipeg has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 27 points from those contests.

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 7-6-2 (16 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Jets went 7-2-0 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 11th 2.88 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 11th 31.8 Shots 30.8 16th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28.5 6th 17th 19.59% Power Play % 18.99% 19th 7th 84.95% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

