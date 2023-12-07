Jets vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2), winners of five straight home games, host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.
The Jets are 7-3-0 in the past 10 games, totaling 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). They have allowed 18 goals to their opponents.
Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.
Jets vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Jets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-160)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 14-8-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Jets scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- When Winnipeg has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 27 points from those contests.
- This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 7-6-2 (16 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Jets went 7-2-0 in those contests (14 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|5th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|3.21
|16th
|11th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|30.8
|16th
|8th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|28.5
|6th
|17th
|19.59%
|Power Play %
|18.99%
|19th
|7th
|84.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
