Alex Iafallo will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Iafallo vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In three of 24 games this year, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this season (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

Iafallo has an assist in five of 24 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

