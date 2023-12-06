The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) aim to end a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 49.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 24th.

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse when playing at home this season, posting 112.2 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game in away games.

Defensively Minnesota has been better in home games this season, giving up 100.0 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.2 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries