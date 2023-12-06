Timberwolves vs. Spurs December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-14), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 26.2 points, 5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rudy Gobert averages 12.4 points, 11.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in league).
- Mike Conley averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.4 points, 4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.
- On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.
- Jeremy Sochan is putting up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field.
- Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|110.5
|106.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.4
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|34%
