The Minnesota Wild (8-10-4) visit the Calgary Flames (10-11-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+. The Wild have won three straight games.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Flames (-105) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 55.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (5-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 5-4 (winning 55.6%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 53.5%.

In 12 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 69 (24th) Goals 71 (21st) 78 (21st) Goals Allowed 79 (22nd) 15 (17th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 24 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (7th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 3-5-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Minnesota went over three times.

The Wild have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild offense's 69 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Wild are ranked 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (78 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -9.

