The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Wild vs. Flames Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has totaled 20 assists and six goals in 22 games. That's good for 26 points.

Kaprizov is a top contributor for Minnesota, with 21 total points this season. In 22 games, he has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .885 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 246 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Flames Players to Watch

Elias Lindholm is one of Calgary's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Kadri has five goals and 10 assists, equaling 15 points (0.6 per game).

Jonathan Huberdeau has 15 points for Calgary, via four goals and 11 assists.

In seven games, Daniel Vladar's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and has racked up 173 saves.

Wild vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 21st 2.96 Goals Scored 3.14 18th 19th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.55 27th 12th 31.8 Shots 31.2 14th 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 26th 12.82% Power Play % 18.29% 21st 9th 84.42% Penalty Kill % 70% 32nd

