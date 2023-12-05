Wild vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 5
The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (8-10-4) heading into their game against the Calgary Flames (10-11-3) currently has four players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Bogosian
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild have 69 goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the league.
- Minnesota's total of 78 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 21st in the league.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames rank 20th in the NHL with 71 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-110)
|Wild (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.