Mats Zuccarello will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Zuccarello interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Zuccarello has a goal in six of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zuccarello has a point in 18 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 16 of 22 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 67.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 22 Games 3 26 Points 1 6 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.