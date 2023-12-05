North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springbrook High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Northwood, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
