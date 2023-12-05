For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Duhaime a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

