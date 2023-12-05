Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 5?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Duhaime a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|6:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.