Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 5?
Can we anticipate Alex Goligoski finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- Goligoski has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
