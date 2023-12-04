The North Dakota State Bison (4-4) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the San Jose State Spartans (5-4) at Scheels Center on Monday, December 4, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 137.5.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Jose State -1.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bison Betting Records & Stats

Every game North Dakota State has played this season has gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for North Dakota State's contests this season is 150.6, 13.1 more points than this game's total.

North Dakota State are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Dakota State (2-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 17.1% less often than San Jose State (4-3-0) this season.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 3 42.9% 73.7 148.8 66.1 141.6 133.2 North Dakota State 5 100% 75.1 148.8 75.5 141.6 140.9

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison's 75.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 66.1 the Spartans allow.

North Dakota State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66.1 points.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 4-3-0 2-2 4-3-0 North Dakota State 2-3-0 1-3 4-1-0

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State North Dakota State 12-3 Home Record 9-4 5-8 Away Record 5-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.