Monday's contest at Scheels Center has the San Jose State Spartans (5-4) taking on the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 victory for San Jose State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 71, North Dakota State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-2.4)

San Jose State (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

North Dakota State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to San Jose State's 4-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Bison's games this season have hit the over, and four of the Spartans' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison average 75.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

North Dakota State records 34.0 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to the 33.0 of its opponents.

North Dakota State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 40.4% from long range.

The Bison's 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 144th in college basketball, and the 96.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 310th in college basketball.

North Dakota State forces 9.3 turnovers per game (344th in college basketball) while committing 10.1 (60th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.