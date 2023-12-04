North Dakota State vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Scheels Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Dakota State vs. San Jose State matchup.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Dakota State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Dakota State (-2.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|North Dakota State (-2.5)
|137.5
|-140
|+116
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- North Dakota State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bison and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.
- San Jose State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Spartans' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
