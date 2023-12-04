The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Scheels Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Dakota State vs. San Jose State matchup.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM North Dakota State (-2.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Dakota State (-2.5) 137.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

North Dakota State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bison and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

San Jose State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Spartans' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.