The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) face the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Scheels Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games North Dakota State shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bison sit at 148th.

The 75.1 points per game the Bison record are 9.0 more points than the Spartans give up (66.1).

When North Dakota State puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 4-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Bison played better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 73.9 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, North Dakota State performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule