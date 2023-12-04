How to Watch North Dakota State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) face the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Scheels Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games North Dakota State shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bison sit at 148th.
- The 75.1 points per game the Bison record are 9.0 more points than the Spartans give up (66.1).
- When North Dakota State puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 4-1.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bison played better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 73.9 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, North Dakota State performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in away games.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|W 101-72
|Scheels Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 78-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/4/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/10/2023
|Oak Hills Christian
|-
|Scheels Center
