The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Niederreiter's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Niederreiter has scored a goal in four of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Niederreiter has a point in nine games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Niederreiter has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Niederreiter's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 2 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

