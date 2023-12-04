In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nino Niederreiter to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.

Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:50 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 3-2

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

