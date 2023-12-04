Will Nino Niederreiter Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nino Niederreiter to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Niederreiter stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.
- Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Niederreiter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|16:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
