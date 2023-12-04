Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Ehlers in that upcoming Jets-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Ehlers has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 15:30 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Ehlers has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Ehlers has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Ehlers has an assist in five of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Ehlers goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 1 12 Points 1 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

