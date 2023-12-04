The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

Pionk has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pionk averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

