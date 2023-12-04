Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
Should you bet on Morgan Barron to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
