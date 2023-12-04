Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Mason Appleton to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Appleton has no points on the power play.
- Appleton's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
