Mark Scheifele will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes play on Monday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has a goal in eight games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Scheifele has a point in 17 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Scheifele goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 2 25 Points 0 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

