The Winnipeg Jets, including Kyle Connor, will be in action Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Connor's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Connor has averaged 20:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In Connor's 23 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Connor has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Connor has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 23 games played.

Connor has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 2 25 Points 0 14 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

