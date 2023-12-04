On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Kyle Connor going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Connor stats and insights

Connor has scored in nine of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

On the power play, Connor has accumulated three goals and eight assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:35 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:34 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:09 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 3 2 1 22:45 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:55 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.