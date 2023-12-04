Will Kyle Connor Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Kyle Connor going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Connor stats and insights
- Connor has scored in nine of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- On the power play, Connor has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|22:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
