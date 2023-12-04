Should you wager on Joshua Morrissey to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.

Morrissey averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 23:18 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 22:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 4 0 4 24:01 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:52 Home L 3-2

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.