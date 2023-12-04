Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Morrissey's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 24:30 on the ice per game.

In four of 23 games this season, Morrissey has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 23 games this year, Morrissey has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 2 20 Points 2 4 Goals 2 16 Assists 0

