Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Hurricanes on December 4, 2023
Player props are listed for Sebastian Aho and Mark Scheifele, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Scheifele's 25 points are important for Winnipeg. He has eight goals and 17 assists in 23 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Kyle Connor is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 25 total points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Joshua Morrissey's four goals and 16 assists add up to 20 points this season.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Aho, who has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 17:14 per game.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis has nine goals and 10 assists to total 19 points (0.8 per game).
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.