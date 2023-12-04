Player props are listed for Sebastian Aho and Mark Scheifele, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Scheifele's 25 points are important for Winnipeg. He has eight goals and 17 assists in 23 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Kyle Connor is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 25 total points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Joshua Morrissey's four goals and 16 assists add up to 20 points this season.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 6 at Predators Nov. 26 1 0 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Aho, who has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 17:14 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis has nine goals and 10 assists to total 19 points (0.8 per game).

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0

