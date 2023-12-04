The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-120) Jets (+100) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won two of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Winnipeg has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Jets have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Winnipeg has played 12 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Jets vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 80 (6th) Goals 75 (13th) 75 (19th) Goals Allowed 64 (10th) 18 (10th) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 18 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (19th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Winnipeg has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Jets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (75 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 64 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

They have a +11 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

