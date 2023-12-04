Jets vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing.
Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won two of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Winnipeg has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Jets have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Winnipeg has played 12 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Jets vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|80 (6th)
|Goals
|75 (13th)
|75 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (10th)
|18 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|18 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (19th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets went 6-4-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Winnipeg has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.
- The Jets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Jets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (75 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 64 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- They have a +11 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
