When the Carolina Hurricanes face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), Seth Jarvis and Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele has totaled eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 2.5 shots per game and shooting 14%. This places him among the leaders for Winnipeg with 25 total points (1.1 per game).

Connor's 25 points this season, including 14 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has four goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a record of 2-2-1 in five games this season, conceding 15 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 107 saves and an .877 save percentage, 62nd in the league.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 17:14 per game.

Jarvis has chipped in with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).

Teuvo Teravainen's total of 18 points is via 11 goals and seven assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 42nd in the NHL.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 2nd 34.2 Shots 31.1 15th 1st 24.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 21st 76.92% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

