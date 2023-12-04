Jets vs. Hurricanes December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
When the Carolina Hurricanes face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), Seth Jarvis and Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Mark Scheifele has totaled eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 2.5 shots per game and shooting 14%. This places him among the leaders for Winnipeg with 25 total points (1.1 per game).
- Connor's 25 points this season, including 14 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has four goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 20.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a record of 2-2-1 in five games this season, conceding 15 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 107 saves and an .877 save percentage, 62nd in the league.
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 17:14 per game.
- Jarvis has chipped in with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).
- Teuvo Teravainen's total of 18 points is via 11 goals and seven assists.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 42nd in the NHL.
Jets vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|17th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|9th
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|1st
|24.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|11th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|19.23%
|19th
|21st
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|26th
