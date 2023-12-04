The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) are favored on the road (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2, +100 moneyline odds). The outing on Monday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on BSSO and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Hurricanes are 14-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Jets have two wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 14-7 when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Winnipeg has gone 2-5 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.60 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.60 3.00 5 15.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 2.80 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.80 2.00 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

