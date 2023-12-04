How to Watch the Jets vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
Tune in to BSSO and ESPN+ to watch the Hurricanes and the Jets take the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Jets Player Props
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.8 goals per game (64 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- With 75 goals (3.3 per game), the Jets have the league's 13th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|23
|8
|17
|25
|9
|16
|52.1%
|Kyle Connor
|23
|14
|11
|25
|11
|10
|50%
|Joshua Morrissey
|23
|4
|16
|20
|21
|11
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|23
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|35.5%
|Mason Appleton
|23
|6
|9
|15
|5
|9
|33.3%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 75 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|20
|8
|14
|22
|15
|10
|54.8%
|Seth Jarvis
|23
|9
|10
|19
|7
|12
|48.1%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|23
|11
|7
|18
|9
|10
|49.5%
|Martin Necas
|23
|6
|11
|17
|11
|6
|36.8%
|Michael Bunting
|22
|5
|10
|15
|14
|7
|36.4%
