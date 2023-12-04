The Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.8 goals per game (64 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With 75 goals (3.3 per game), the Jets have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 23 8 17 25 9 16 52.1% Kyle Connor 23 14 11 25 11 10 50% Joshua Morrissey 23 4 16 20 21 11 - Cole Perfetti 23 9 9 18 4 7 35.5% Mason Appleton 23 6 9 15 5 9 33.3%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 75 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players