Here's a peek at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Jets ready for their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Vladislav Namestnikov C Questionable Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights

With 75 goals (3.3 per game), the Jets have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Winnipeg gives up 2.8 goals per game (64 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their +11 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).

They have the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Jets (+100) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.