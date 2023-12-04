Jets vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - December 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Jets ready for their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- With 75 goals (3.3 per game), the Jets have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Winnipeg gives up 2.8 goals per game (64 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (80 total, 3.5 per game).
- They have the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +5.
Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
