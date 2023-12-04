Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 1, Tatum put up 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 125-119 win versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 27.4 27.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 8.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.5 PRA -- 40.2 39.8 PR -- 36.1 35.3 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Tatum has made 9.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 22.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 125.9 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.8 per contest.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 30 12 4 3 0 0

