Star running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at 8:15 PM ET at TIAA Bank Field.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +390

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 44.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 65.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) D'Ernest Johnson - 19.5 (-113) - Zay Jones - - 27.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 50.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 244.5 (-113) 13.5 (-128) - Calvin Ridley - - 56.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 49.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Tyler Boyd - - 30.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 21.5 (-113) Jake Browning 216.5 (-113) 12.5 (-118) - Tee Higgins - - 40.5 (-113) Ja'Marr Chase - - 57.5 (-113)

