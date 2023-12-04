The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last game.

The Jets have scored 28 goals over their last 10 outings, while conceding 20 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.7%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Monday's game.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 13-8-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in games that have required overtime.

Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-2-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Winnipeg has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 27 points from those contests.

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 7-6-2 (16 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 18th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 2nd 34.2 Shots 31.1 15th 1st 24.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 19.23% 18th 21st 76.92% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

