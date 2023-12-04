Jets vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last game.
The Jets have scored 28 goals over their last 10 outings, while conceding 20 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.7%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.
Jets vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 13-8-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in games that have required overtime.
- Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-2-1) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Jets scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Winnipeg has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 27 points from those contests.
- This season, Winnipeg has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 7-6-2 (16 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|18th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|9th
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|1st
|24.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|19.23%
|18th
|21st
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|26th
Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
