Gabriel Vilardi will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Vilardi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Vilardi has averaged 14:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through five games this season, Vilardi has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Vilardi has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Vilardi has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Vilardi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Vilardi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 5 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

