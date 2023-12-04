On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Gabriel Vilardi going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

