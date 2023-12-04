Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Gabriel Vilardi going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Vilardi stats and insights
- Vilardi is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 75 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
