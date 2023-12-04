The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:12 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:03 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

