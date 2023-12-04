Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 4?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeMelo stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.