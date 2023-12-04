The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Perfetti available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 14:20 on the ice per game.

In nine of 23 games this season, Perfetti has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Perfetti has registered a point in a game 16 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 23 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Perfetti hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 1 18 Points 1 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.