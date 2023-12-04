In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Jonsson-Fjallby has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.