The Winnipeg Jets, Alex Iafallo among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Iafallo's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In three of 23 games this season, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Iafallo has an assist in five of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 1 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

