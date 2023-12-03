The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15) bring a five-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) on Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

In the past 10 games, the Wild are 3-5-2 while scoring 26 total goals (seven power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.9%). They have given up 29 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-275)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 1-4-5 in overtime matchups on their way to a 7-10-4 overall record.

In the three games this season the Wild recorded just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Minnesota has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored more than two goals 13 times, and are 6-5-2 in those games (to register 14 points).

In the eight games when Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-5-0 record (six points).

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 1-6-2 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 19th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 28th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.6 27th 24th 16.46% Power Play % 10% 31st 32nd 70.13% Penalty Kill % 76.71% 22nd

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

