The Minnesota Wild will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, December 3, with the Blackhawks having lost five consecutive road games.

The Wild-Blackhawks game will air on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 21st in goals against, conceding 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Wild's 65 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 21 5 18 23 11 7 21.1% Kirill Kaprizov 21 7 13 20 24 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 21 11 7 18 6 8 50.5% Marco Rossi 21 6 6 12 5 9 40.8% Patrick Maroon 21 3 8 11 6 6 47.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.7 goals per game (81 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players