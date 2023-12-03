Wild vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - December 3
The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (7-15) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Cole Guttman
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- Minnesota ranks 26th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago gives up 3.7 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6
