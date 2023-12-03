The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 37th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Highlanders give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, North Dakota is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Dakota averaged 73.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
  • The Fightin' Hawks gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (78.3) last season.
  • North Dakota drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Eastern Michigan W 72-70 Farris Center
11/28/2023 Concordia-Moorhead W 87-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/1/2023 @ CSU Fullerton L 64-54 Titan Gym
12/3/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Portland - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/12/2023 Waldorf - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.