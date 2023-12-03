How to Watch North Dakota vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Dakota vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
North Dakota Stats Insights
- North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 37th.
- The Fightin' Hawks score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Highlanders give up.
- When it scores more than 71.3 points, North Dakota is 5-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Dakota averaged 73.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
- The Fightin' Hawks gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (78.3) last season.
- North Dakota drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (9.1 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 72-70
|Farris Center
|11/28/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|W 87-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/1/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|L 64-54
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/12/2023
|Waldorf
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.